Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via German Retailer Website Listing Ahead of March 31 Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via German Retailer Website Listing Ahead of March 31 Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s first flagship smartphone to launch in 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 March 2022 10:53 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via German Retailer Website Listing Ahead of March 31 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will succeed OnePlus 9 Pro that was launched in 2021
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10 Pro pricing is yet to be revealed by the company

OnePlus 10 Pro global launch date is set for March 31, the company had announced recently. But ahead of the launch event, the first flagship smartphone for 2022 from the Chinese manufacturer has been spotted on a retailer's website in Germany. The listing suggests the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro ahead of its launch on Thursday. The phone was launched in China on January 11 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, and offers support for 80W fast charging. OnePlus previously revealed that the smartphone will sport the same specifications in global markets as its Chinese variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro price (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro was listed with a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on the website of retailer MediaMarkt in Germany, as spotted by a Reddit user. The OnePlus smartphone was launched in China on January 11 and its price in the country starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100).

oneplus 10 pro listing mediamarktde oneplus

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted on a retailer website in Germany
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ MediaMarkt.de

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

Launched in China in January, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and features support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). The smartphone measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Internet Disrupted in Ukraine After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack on State-Run Telecom Company
Bitcoin Glides Closer to $50,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Ride Along into Profits

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via German Retailer Website Listing Ahead of March 31 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10A Budget Phone With Up to 128GB Storage Launched
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Renders Leaked: Details
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series Blood
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines With Anti-Bacterial Technology Launched in India
  2. Poco M4 5G Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi 10A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, Up to 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally
  5. Russian Authorities Call to ‘Eliminate Legal Vacuum’ in Crypto Mining, Aim to Regulate Process
  6. Google Hangouts Removed From Google Play Store, App Store Amid Transition to Google Chat
  7. Realme Pad Mini Specifications Listed on E-Commerce Website, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Alienware x15 R2, x17 R2 With 12th Gen Intel Chips, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  9. European Union to Vote on Proposal That Could Make Things Difficult for Non-Custodial Wallets
  10. ‘Names and Addresses Needed’: Coinbase Policy in Canada, Japan, Singapore Refreshed Per Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.