OnePlus 10 Pro global launch date is set for March 31, the company had announced recently. But ahead of the launch event, the first flagship smartphone for 2022 from the Chinese manufacturer has been spotted on a retailer's website in Germany. The listing suggests the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro ahead of its launch on Thursday. The phone was launched in China on January 11 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, and offers support for 80W fast charging. OnePlus previously revealed that the smartphone will sport the same specifications in global markets as its Chinese variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro price (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro was listed with a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on the website of retailer MediaMarkt in Germany, as spotted by a Reddit user. The OnePlus smartphone was launched in China on January 11 and its price in the country starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100).

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted on a retailer website in Germany

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ MediaMarkt.de

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

Launched in China in January, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display on the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and features support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). The smartphone measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.