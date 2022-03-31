OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest flagship phone. The OnePlus phone comes with the top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, rated to deliver four times faster artificial intelligence (AI) processing and 25 percent more efficient graphics performance over the last-generation Snapdragon chip. In addition to the new Snapdragon SoC, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries an improved AMOLED display over the OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone also offers a faster charging experience. With the given specifications and pricing, the OnePlus 10 Pro will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13. The phone also sits alongside the iQoo 9 Pro, which also comes from the house of BBK Electronics. Alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Shenzhen-based company introduced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style wireless earbuds in India. The company also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour option.

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 71,999. It features two distinct colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

Globally, the OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It went up to Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in China in January at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It was also launched in 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 63,200).

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 price in India is set at Rs. 1,999 — the same as the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z that were launched in 2020. The earbuds come in Beam Blue and Magico Black shades.

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour variant is priced at Rs. 9,990, which is identical to that of the regular OnePlus Buds Pro.

On the availability front, the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on open sale in India from April 5. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Radiant Silver will also be available from April 5 itself.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that is based on the second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. This brings a dynamic refresh rate, between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also supports sRGB colour gamut and has 10-bit colour depth. Further, it comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees. Additionally, the camera setup is equipped with an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be positioned higher on the screen to improve reachability and provide a faster unlocking experience.

OnePlus has equipped the new flagship with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. The phone also has noise cancellation support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The new wired charging technology is claimed to offer zero to 100 percent charge in 32 minutes, while the wireless charging technology is capable of fully charging the phone from zero percent battery level in 47 minutes.

Besides, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and 201 grams of weight.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 come with 12.4mm drivers, which are the largest in the OnePlus audio products and are significantly larger in size over the 9.2mm drivers available on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The new earbuds also come with an AI scene-model algorithm that is claimed to help adjust call noise reduction level using the inbuilt microphone.

On the part of its build quality, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have an IP55-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and comes with a hydrophobic nano-coating. The earbuds also come with a silicone-made neckband.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 come with an IP55-rated body

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Just like the Bullets Wireless Z and Z Bass Edition, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 connect to any OnePlus phone after you separate the earphones. This triggers the pairing sequence on the phone. It doesn't work with non-OnePlus phones, though, as you need to manually enable Bluetooth pairing in that case.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and have support for AAC and SBC codecs. The earbuds are capable of delivering a maximum sound pressure level of 102 decibels and include an impedance of 32 ohms.

OnePlus has equipped the earbuds with a 200mAh battery that is rated to deliver 30 hours of playback time with 50 percent volume. The earbuds also have fast charging support over USB Type-C that is rated to offer 20 hours of backup in 10 minutes of charge.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 measure 124.3x174.5x13.1mm.