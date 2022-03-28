Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India, First Sale Date Leak Ahead of Imminent Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to have a base price of Rs. 66,999 in India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 March 2022 11:25 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India, First Sale Date Leak Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch in India on March 31
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • It is supposed to house a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch in India on March 31 and the company recently took to Twitter to announce the timings of the official launch event.  Ahead of its launch, a reliable tipster has revealed the India pricing of this smartphone along with its first sale date. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature similar specifications to its Chinese model that was released earlier this year. This flagship offering is believed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.  

The information was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. As per the post, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a base price of Rs. 66,999 while its top-end variant will be priced at Rs. 71,999. The upcoming OnePlus handset is said to be available for purchase in India starting April 5.  

To recall, its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, had a launch price of Rs. 64,999 for the base variant and Rs. 69,999 for the top-end model. 

## OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)  

OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to be launching globally with similar specifications to the Chinese model that was launched in January. It could sport a 6.7-inch curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution. The display is believed to have a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is expected to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. As previously mentioned, this smartphone is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless).  

In terms of optics, the phone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
