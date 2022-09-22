OnePlus has announced the release of Android 13-based stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company said that the update will be first rolled out to the OnePlus 10 Pro users who participated in the OxygenOS 13 beta programme. Later, the update will be released to other users gradually. The stable OxygenOS 13 is rolling out in India with NE2211_11.C.19 firmware version, in the US with NE2215_11.C.19 firmware version, and in Europe with NE2213_11.C.19 firmware version. The handset launched in India on March 31.

OxygenOS 13 changelog: What's new

In an official community post, OnePlus has announced the roll out of Android 13-based stable OxygenOS 13 update to the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the US, and Europe. According to the company, the update will be first available to the users who enrolled for the beta programme, and then gradually to the rest of the OnePlus 10 Pro users.

The OxygenOS 13 stable update comes in India with the NE2211_11.C.19 firmware version. In the US the update comes with NE2215_11.C.19 firmware version, and in Europe with NE2213_11.C.19 firmware version. The latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 adds the Aquamorphic Design theme colours and animations. It brings a new home screen world clock widget to the OnePlus 10 Pro as well. It also adds the Quantum Animation Engine 4.0.

According to OnePlus, the Android 13-based stable OxygenOS 13 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro also optimises the fonts for better readability. The update brings Meeting Assistant, large folder icons for the Home Screen, and media playback controls in Quick Settings. There is also a new sidebar toolbox that enables users to open a floating window inside applications. The new update also optimises the earphone connectivity for a more seamless experience, OnePlus added.

There are also new personalisation features that the OxygenOS 13 stable update brings. The latest update for the OnePlus 10 Pro optimises Bitmoji for always-on display (AoD) animation. It also optimises insight AoD, and canvas AoD. The OxygenOS 13 update adds an automatic pixilation feature for screenshots with chats. It enables regular clearing of clipboard date for privacy, and optimises Private Safe encryption feature, the company said.

The new OxygenOS 13 stable update comes with HyperBoost GPA 4.0, and a Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the performance of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It also improves the Dolby Sound effect with enhanced spatial sound field perception, according to the company. OnePlus recommends OnePlus 10 Pro users to ensure their smartphone has minimum 5GB of free storage space and more than 30 percent battery. To recall, OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 13 on August 3, during its New York City launch event.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India on March 31 in two colour options. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, LTPO technology, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, sRBG colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front. It gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wires charging support and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.