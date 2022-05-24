Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.14 Update in India, Including May 2022 Android Security Patch

The OxygenOS 12 (A.14) update is said to bring system stability to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 May 2022 17:32 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.14 Update in India, Including May 2022 Android Security Patch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India in March earlier this year

  • OnePlus has included May 2022 Android security patch in the update
  • This update bears the firmware version NE2211_11.A.14
  • OnePlus has fixed a noise issue affecting audio recordings

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting a new OxygenOS 12 update that also brings the May 2022 Android security patch in tow. On Monday, Oneplus announced that it plans an incremental rollout of this update in India. The OxygenOS 12 (A.14) update features system stability improvements and a few other performance fixes. The network connectivity of the OnePlus 10 Pro has also been optimised for a stable performance. For now, the Shenzhen company has not set a time frame for the release of this update for other regions.

OnePlus 10 Pro update changelog

The new OxygenOS 12 (A.14) update for the OnePlus 10 Pro arrives in India bearing the firmware version NE2211_11.A.14. As previously mentioned, it is said to improve the system stability of the handset. The stuttering of music while connected to a Bluetooth car kit has been fixed. This update also resolves a noise issue that might occur while recording audio. Furthermore, OnePlus has ironed out an issue that was resulting in overexposed HDR photos at random occurrences. The handset should now provide a stable network connection as well. This update also features the May 2022 Android security patch.

OnePlus has also revealed that the Oxygen Updater had accidentally picked up and made the OxygenOS 12 (A.15) update available for some users. The company has confirmed in the forum post that the A.15 update is a test build. It suggests that users should not download this update and instead wait to receive the stable A.14 version.

OnePlus 10 Pro users in India will be gradually receiving this update in the coming weeks. They will be automatically notified when the update is available for their handsets. In the meantime, they can also check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OxygenOS 12 Update, OnePlus, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.14 Update in India, Including May 2022 Android Security Patch
