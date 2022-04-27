Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More

OnePlus has planned a gradual rollout for this update.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 April 2022 17:56 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro was released earlier this year in January

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is getting improved front camera quality
  • It has not yet been released in other global regions
  • OnePlus initially released this update on Monday

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting a new OxygenOS 12 update aimed at improving fingerprint unlocking and power consumption efficiency among other fixes. The OxygenOS 12 (A.13) update was initially released on Monday for a small number of OnePlus 10 Pro users in India and North America. The Chinese tech giant will gradually provide this version to more users via OTA updates. OnePlus has plans to release the update to other global regions, however, has not set any release dates for now.

OnePlus 10 Pro update changelog

The new OxygenOS 12 (A.13) update for the OnePlus 10 Pro will see an incremental rollout, which means it will arrive first for a small number of users before being rolled out to all users if there are no issues reported. In India, it arrives as NE2211_11.A.13 and the NE2215_11.A.13 version is for North America. OnePlus may take some time to release this update for other regions.

As per the changelog, the fingerprint algorithm has been improved to make fingerprint unlocking more reliable than before. It has optimised the power consumption to provide an improved user experience in 'some scenarios'. The audio processing has also been tweaked to deliver improved communication quality. An issue that was preventing the OnePlus 10 Pro from turning on automatically at a set time has been apparently fixed. Furthermore, the camera quality of the front camera has been optimised as well as the network stability of the smartphone.

Along with these changes, OnePlus 10 Pro users have noted other improvements and bug fixes, including reduced heating and a smooth interface. However, it appears that several other bugs are yet to be resolved, including the issues affecting Android Auto.

OnePlus has not mentioned the size of this update in its post. It is advised that you have a strong Wi-Fi signal while updating your OnePlus 10 Pro. Users in India and North America will be automatically notified when the update is available for their smartphones. You can also manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

OnePlus 10 Pro, OxygenOS 12 Update, OnePlus, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
