OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India is set to take place later today. The much anticipated flagship phone from the Chinese company was launched in its home country in January. The OnePlus 10 Pro carries features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are debuting in India today. The neckband-style earbuds will be the successor to the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour variant is also launching at today's event that will take place virtually.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch livestream details

OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will begin at 7:30pm IST today. The event will be livestreamed through OnePlus social media channels on Twitter and YouTube. In addition to the India-specific announcement, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch will also take place globally at 2pm GMT/ 10am EDT.

You can watch the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch live from the video embedded below.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is said to start at Rs. 66,999 and go up to Rs. 71,999. The phone is also rumoured to go on sale in the country starting April 5.

Last year, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro debuted at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options that are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 63,300), respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro in India and global markets is expected to carry the same list of specifications that arrived in China earlier this year. The phone debuted with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that carries a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. Further, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone carries a range of connectivity options that includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. There is also a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging purposes.

OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will debut with 12.4mm drivers and come with fast charging support that is rated to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback in just 10 minutes of charging time, according to the company's teasers. The earbuds are also claimed to have a water- and sweat-resistant build that is IP55 certified.

Some recently leaked renders of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 suggested that the earbuds would come with three physical buttons, including a volume rocker and a multi-functional button. The earbuds also appear to have Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds, respectively. This was introduced on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in 2020.

In addition to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour variant is debuting at today's event that will have the same specifications and design of the regular Buds Pro but with a new finish. The Silver variant was launched alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro in China.