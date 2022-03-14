Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro India Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch; Bullets Wireless Z2 Said to Come Alongside

OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2022 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • It is tipped to launch in two RAM and storage variants in India
  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China on January 11

OnePlus 10 Pro colour, RAM, and storage configuration details have been tipped ahead of the launch of the smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first flagship phone for 2022 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and support for 80W fast charging. After the phone's launch in Chinese markets in January, OnePlus revealed at MWC 2022 that it would launch the smartphone in India in March. Meanwhile, the company's upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones are also tipped to launch alongside the flagship smartphone in India this month.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, along with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, according to a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The smartphone is available in a third 8GB + 256GB variant in the Chinese market. It is said come in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options in India.

OnePlus is also said to be working on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones as the successor to its Bullets Wireless Z earphones that debuted in April 2020. According to a report by MySmartPrice again citing Agarwal, the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones could be launched in Blue and Black colour options, alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The wireless neckband earphones will feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers along with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and offer 20 hours of playback with 10 minutes of fast charging, according to the report.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the company could launch the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro on March 22 or March 24. However, OnePlus is yet to officially announce details regarding the launch date and specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in China in January runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The handset comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The handset offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). The smartphone measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams, according to the company.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro Colours, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Colours
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
