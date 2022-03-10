OnePlus 10 Pro has surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench and camera app Camera FV-5 ahead of its debut in India and markets around the globe. The new OnePlus flagship has also reportedly been listed on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Council Committee (NBTC). The OnePlus 10 Pro was initially launched in China in January as the successor to last year's OnePlus 9 Pro and the company's latest top-end model. The smartphone comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, Geekbench has listed OnePlus 10 Pro with the model number NE2213. The listing shows that the phone has 12GB of RAM and is powered by an octa-core SoC.

Geekbench also shows that the OnePlus phone has received a single-core score of 1,209 and a multi-core score of 3,351. The actual performance of the phone may vary as the listed scores could just be of a prototype.

The Camera FV-5 database also has included the same OnePlus phone that is speculated as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Similarly, MySmartPrice reports that the NBTC site has listed model number NE2213 along with the actual OnePlus 10 Pro 5G title.

This is not the first time we're seeing the OnePlus 10 Pro in online listings. Shortly after its launch in China, the OnePlus flagship was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) certification sites. It also reportedly entered the private testing stage in India and Europe in January itself.

Last week, OnePlus confirmed that it is launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and other global markets in March. The launch could take place in the second last week of this month.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

As per the details available from China, the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging.

