OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2022 16:27 IST
The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm IST on March 31

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China on January 11
  • It is tipped to launch in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colourways
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date has been set for March 31, the company revealed on Thursday. The smartphone manufacturer posted a teaser for the launch event on Twitter, while confirming that the specifications for the smartphone would be the same as the Chinese model that was launched in January. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's first flagship phone for 2022 and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and support for 80W fast charging.

The launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India was announced by the company via a tweet that read: “The specs are already out, what else is there to expect?”, along with the timings for the event. This suggests that the specifications of the Indian variant will be similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro model that was launched in China earlier this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm IST (2pm GMT/ 10am EDT) on March 31, according to the company. The launch schedule is in line with the company's announcement at MWC 2022 that the flagship OnePlus smartphone would debut in global markets, including India, by the end of march.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in China in January runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). The smartphone measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams, according to the company.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
