OnePlus 10 Pro will be going on sale in India for the first time in India today at 12pm IST. This flagship offering was launched in India last week on March 31 and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India was accompanied by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style wireless earbuds. The Shenzhen-based company has also unveiled the Radiant Silver colour variant for the OnePlus Buds Pro, which will also be going on sale for the first time in India today.

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver price in India, launch offers

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in India for a base price of Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 71,999. This flagship OnePlus handset has Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black Colour options. As mentioned earlier, it will be available to purchase today at 12pm IST from the OnePlus store and Amazon. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are listed at Rs. 1,999 and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver are priced at Rs. 9,990 on the OnePlus Store.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, there is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup in the back. In addition, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This flagship offering features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature 12.4mm drivers. They pack a 200mAh battery which is said to provide up to 30 hours of backup at 50 percent volume. These wireless neckband earphones have IP55-rated water and dust-resistant body that has a hydrophobic nano-coating.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver are TWS earphones that are fitted with 11mm drivers that are enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. According to the company, they can provide up to 38 hours of playtime with the charging case. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology and include a low-latency Gaming Mode that can offer a 94-millisecond low-latency connection.

