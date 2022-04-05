Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the base model.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 April 2022 07:40 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are equipped with 12.4mm drivers
  • The OnePlus Buds Pro are said to have a battery life of up to 38 hours

OnePlus 10 Pro will be going on sale in India for the first time in India today at 12pm IST. This flagship offering was launched in India last week on March 31 and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India was accompanied by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style wireless earbuds. The Shenzhen-based company has also unveiled the Radiant Silver colour variant for the OnePlus Buds Pro, which will also be going on sale for the first time in India today.

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver price in India, launch offers

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in India for a base price of Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 71,999. This flagship OnePlus handset has Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black Colour options. As mentioned earlier, it will be available to purchase today at 12pm IST from the OnePlus store and Amazon. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are listed at Rs. 1,999 and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver are priced at Rs. 9,990 on the OnePlus Store.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, there is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup in the back. In addition, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This flagship offering features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature 12.4mm drivers. They pack a 200mAh battery which is said to provide up to 30 hours of backup at 50 percent volume. These wireless neckband earphones have IP55-rated water and dust-resistant body that has a hydrophobic nano-coating.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver are TWS earphones that are fitted with 11mm drivers that are enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. According to the company, they can provide up to 38 hours of playtime with the charging case. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology and include a low-latency Gaming Mode that can offer a 94-millisecond low-latency connection.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Earpieces are comfortable and look good 
  • Pressure-sensitive controls work well 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Fun, energetic sound
  • Bad
  • Plain-looking charging case 
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones 
  • Awkward ‘Smart’ mode for ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Matte Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

