OnePlus 10 Pro Fails to Pass JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Breaks in Half

OnePlus 10 Pro durability was tested rigorously in a video by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 February 2022 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ JerryRigEverything

OnePlus 10 Pro seems structurally weak to resist bending

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro has been put on durability test by JerryRigEverything
  • The OnePlus phone catches scratches at hardness level six
  • OnePlus 10 Pro display burns when put under a lighter

OnePlus 10 Pro — the latest flagship by the Chinese company — has been put through a durability test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to ascertain the resistance of the phone. The test included a series of rigorous rounds where the OnePlus phone was exposed to scratches and a bend test. While the OnePlus 10 Pro succeeded like a normal premium phone is expected to perform in the scratch test round, it failed to survive the bend test and literally snapped in half.

The over ten-minute video posted by Zack Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything begins with the regular scratch test. The OnePlus 10 Pro carries a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that is further protected with a screen protector.

However, those weren't enough to resist scratches at hardness level six on the Mohs scale. The phone also started getting deeper grooves at level seven. This is similar to most flagship phones including the Pixel 6 Pro and even last year's OnePlus 9 Pro.

Despite getting some deep scratches, the OnePlus 10 Pro continued to recognise touch inputs in the video. The in-display fingerprint sensor also worked flawlessly with the scratches.

The durability test also included a round where the YouTuber used a lighter to burn the display. After about 40 seconds of continuous burning, the AMOLED screen got toasted and received a permanent mark.

The OnePlus phone doesn't have an ingress protection (IP) rating, though Nelson in his video showed that its SIM tray does have a gasket for some level of water resistance.

OnePlus has used a metal frame that doesn't retain the paint after getting scratched using a razor blade. The back of the phone also has a frosted glass cover with a textured design. It resists scratches to some extent but is prone to getting cracked.

The video by the JerryRigEverything channel showed that both the frame and glass back of the OnePlus 10 Pro weren't strong enough to pass the bend test.

The OnePlus 10 Pro snapped in half when it's bent from the middle. The phone became unresponsive the moment it breaks.

“I'm not a structural engineer, but it appears to me that the lack of structure is what contributed to the rapid unplanned disassembly,” Nelson said in the video.

The bend test is, of course, exposed the phone to extreme conditions, though the structural weakness may impact the OnePlus 10 Pro to some extent if it's kept in a back pocket. However, it might hopefully not be as bad as the iPhone 6 Plus that had resulted in the ‘bendgate' outrage in the past.

OnePlus has not yet brought the OnePlus 10 Pro to global markets, and the phone has so far been exclusive to China.

Nevertheless, some recent reports suggested that the company may have plans to launch the phone in India sometime next month.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
