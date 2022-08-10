OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone models in India and North America have started getting the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 (OBT1), the company has announced. OnePlus also said that the beta will be released for European countries as well in the near future. The update does not have all the features of OxygenOS 13 which will be released in the subsequent versions. OxygenOS 13 was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10T launch event last week in New York City. The new version of the OxygenOS features a new “Aquamorphic” design.

As per a blog on the OnePlus community page, the OxygenOS 13 OBT1 is available in India and North America this time, and it will be available in Europe in near future due to some slightly different features in the region. Those who wish to have a taste of the upcoming feature of the newly-launched operating system will have to update their OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones to the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15). It is to be noted that since it is a beta update, it is expected to offer potential risks and unexpected behaviour on the handsets.

OnePlus has jotted down a few known issues that users of the OnePlus 10 Pro may face. These issues include no response when clicking Capture Log after switching Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages, blurred images when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time, screen freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios, camera freeze, among others.

As per the changelog, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get upgrades in the form of Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with a new behaviour recognition feature, real-world physical motions in animations, and optimised fonts with the recently-launched OxygenOS 13. When it comes to efficiency-related upgrades, the phone will get large folders on the Home screen wherein users can open an app and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. There is an optimised Quick Settings experience, more markup tools for screenshot editing, among others.

The actual changelog list for the OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 beta 1 update is quite long. Other upgrades are related to connectivity, personalisation, security & privacy, health & digital wellbeing, performance optimisation, and gaming experience. If you wish to install the open beta to your handset, you must upgrade to the latest stable build, make sure the battery level is above 30 percent, and have a minimum of 4GB of storage. OnePlus says that Carrier version devices aren't compatible with the Open beta builds.

If you are using the India variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, you can follow the following steps to install and use the beta software.

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package available on the blog Copy the upgrade package to the phone storage Go to Settings > About device > Version > Click Build number 7 times and enter the password, now you are in the developer mode Go back to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install > Click on the corresponding installation package > Extract > Upgrade After the upgrade is complete, click Restart

OnePlus is also giving an option and downgrade package for those who want to rollback to Android 12 stable version after using the beta 1.