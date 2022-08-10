Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America

OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for Europe will release in the near future.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 August 2022 15:35 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OxygenOS 13 was recently announced globally

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 13 Beta 1 brings design-related features
  • There are also performance and gaming-related upgrades as well
  • OnePlus has also offered a downgrade package

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone models in India and North America have started getting the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 (OBT1), the company has announced. OnePlus also said that the beta will be released for European countries as well in the near future. The update does not have all the features of OxygenOS 13 which will be released in the subsequent versions. OxygenOS 13 was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10T launch event last week in New York City. The new version of the OxygenOS features a new “Aquamorphic” design.

As per a blog on the OnePlus community page, the OxygenOS 13 OBT1 is available in India and North America this time, and it will be available in Europe in near future due to some slightly different features in the region. Those who wish to have a taste of the upcoming feature of the newly-launched operating system will have to update their OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones to the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15). It is to be noted that since it is a beta update, it is expected to offer potential risks and unexpected behaviour on the handsets.

OnePlus has jotted down a few known issues that users of the OnePlus 10 Pro may face. These issues include no response when clicking Capture Log after switching Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages, blurred images when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time, screen freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios, camera freeze, among others.

As per the changelog, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get upgrades in the form of Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with a new behaviour recognition feature, real-world physical motions in animations, and optimised fonts with the recently-launched OxygenOS 13. When it comes to efficiency-related upgrades, the phone will get large folders on the Home screen wherein users can open an app and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. There is an optimised Quick Settings experience, more markup tools for screenshot editing, among others.

The actual changelog list for the OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 beta 1 update is quite long. Other upgrades are related to connectivity, personalisation, security & privacy, health & digital wellbeing, performance optimisation, and gaming experience. If you wish to install the open beta to your handset, you must upgrade to the latest stable build, make sure the battery level is above 30 percent, and have a minimum of 4GB of storage. OnePlus says that Carrier version devices aren't compatible with the Open beta builds.

If you are using the India variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, you can follow the following steps to install and use the beta software.

  1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package available on the blog
  2. Copy the upgrade package to the phone storage
  3. Go to Settings > About device > Version > Click Build number 7 times and enter the password, now you are in the developer mode
  4. Go back to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install > Click on the corresponding installation package > Extract > Upgrade
  5. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart

OnePlus is also giving an option and downgrade package for those who want to rollback to Android 12 stable version after using the beta 1.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro, Android 13, OxygenOS 13, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme TechLife Buds T100 India Launch Date Set for August 18, Claimed to Offer Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time

OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America
