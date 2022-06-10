OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will release in the US and Canada on June 15. The handset will only be available in one colour option and will go on sale via OnePlus' official website and Amazon among others. The smartphone from OnePlus supports 5G on T-Mobile's and Verizon's networks. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India this March with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an improved AMOLED display.

OnePlus 10 Pro price

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at $969 (roughly Rs. 75,400) in the US while it comes at price of CAD 1,249 (roughly Rs. 76,600) in Canada. This variant from OnePlus is only available in the Volcanic Black colour option. The smartphone will go on sale via OnePlus' official website and Amazon among others. The handset comes with promotional offers and users buying it before June 20 will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for free.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant supports 5G on T-Mobile's and Verizon's networks. On AT&T, it is limited to 4G. Apart from this, the smartphone comes with features similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB variant that launched in India this March.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that is based on the second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. This brings a dynamic refresh rate, between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display of the smartphone also supports sRGB colour gamut and has 10-bit colour depth. The handset also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup of the handset also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees. Additionally, the camera setup houses an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be positioned higher on the screen to improve reachability and provide a faster unlocking experience.

OnePlus has equipped the new flagship with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The phone also has noise cancellation support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The new wired charging technology is said to offer zero to 100 percent charge in 32 minutes, while the wireless charging technology is said to be capable of fully charging the phone from zero percent battery level in 47 minutes.

