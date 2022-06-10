Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is only available in the Volcanic Black colour.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 June 2022 13:10 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at $969 (roughly Rs. 75,400) in the US

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro supports 5G on T-Mobile’s and Verizon’s networks
  • On AT&T, it is limited to 4G
  • OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will release in the US and Canada on June 15. The handset will only be available in one colour option and will go on sale via OnePlus' official website and Amazon among others. The smartphone from OnePlus supports 5G on T-Mobile's and Verizon's networks. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India this March with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an improved AMOLED display.

OnePlus 10 Pro price

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at $969 (roughly Rs. 75,400) in the US while it comes at price of CAD 1,249 (roughly Rs. 76,600) in Canada. This variant from OnePlus is only available in the Volcanic Black colour option. The smartphone will go on sale via OnePlus' official website and Amazon among others. The handset comes with promotional offers and users buying it before June 20 will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for free.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant supports 5G on T-Mobile's and Verizon's networks. On AT&T, it is limited to 4G. Apart from this, the smartphone comes with features similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB variant that launched in India this March.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that is based on the second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. This brings a dynamic refresh rate, between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display of the smartphone also supports sRGB colour gamut and has 10-bit colour depth. The handset also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup of the handset also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees. Additionally, the camera setup houses an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be positioned higher on the screen to improve reachability and provide a faster unlocking experience.

OnePlus has equipped the new flagship with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The phone also has noise cancellation support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The new wired charging technology is said to offer zero to 100 percent charge in 32 minutes, while the wireless charging technology is said to be capable of fully charging the phone from zero percent battery level in 47 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, Blade A72 5G With Fusion RAM Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
NASA Plans to Assemble UFO Team to Investigate ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  6. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  7. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch Imminent: Report
  2. NASA Plans to Assemble UFO Team to Investigate ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in US and Canada on June 15
  4. ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, Blade A72 5G With Fusion RAM Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. US Proposes Standard Requirements for Government-Funded EV Charging Stations, Makes It More User-Friendly
  6. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Ahead of Launch
  7. Facebook Parent Meta Begins Trading Under Ticker META, Drops FB Symbol
  8. Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Laptop With High Battery Capacity Set to Launch in India on June 15
  9. AMD Flags Slowdown in PC Market After Two Years of Strong Sales
  10. Thunderbolts: Marvel Movie Reportedly Finds Director in Jake Schreier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.