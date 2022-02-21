Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Ceramic White Colour Variant Launched With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro's new colour variant comes with a price tag of CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,100) for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro was initially launched in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10 Pro features triple rear cameras
  • New model will go on sale in China from March 1

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting a new finish called 'Fat Dabai' (translated) in China, a white and black colour variant inspired by pandas. The new colour variant comes with a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option and will go on sale in the company's home market starting March 1. OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched in January this year, debuted in two colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black — in China. The new variant is an addition to the already launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. OnePlus 10 Pro features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display.

OnePlus 10 Pro price, availability

OnePlus 10 Pro price in China has been set at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,100) for the new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. As mentioned, the new variant comes in Fat Dabai colour option featuring a ceramic white back and a black camera module meant to resemble a panda, something the company is also teasing. The new model is available for pre-order through multiple online portals in the country, and the sale will start on March 1.

As mentioned, the new edition will sit alongside the Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours options that have already been available in China since the phone's launch. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500), respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also includes always-on support and delivers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel protection as well. OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit also comprises a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens. OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

OnePlus has provided a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery on 10 Pro that supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. The phone comes with stereo speakers and has Dolby Atmos support. It measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
