OnePlus is reportedly working on a vanilla OnePlus 10 model that is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to be codenamed “Project Ovaltine”. The tipster did not provide any other details regarding the specifications of the handset, but it is expected to launch soon. According to previous tips, the smartphone may get a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to get a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 10 specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10 has previously been tipped to run on the latest version of OxygenOS 12 that will be based on Android 12, according to a report. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for variable refresh rate.

The rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected to get two RAM and two storage variants, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory. The smartphone was earlier said to make its debut in second half of 2022.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the smartphone is said to get a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Hasselblad colour calibration is also expected to be offered with the cameras. The smartphone may come equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It was also said that it might not get the alert slider this time.