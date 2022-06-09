Technology News
OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report

OnePlus 10 is expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery and 150W fast charging support.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 June 2022 13:52 IST
OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (pictured) is the current flagship from the company

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 is said to get a 50-megapixel primary lens
  • OnePlus 10 cameras may get Hasselblad colour calibration
  • OnePlus 10 might not get an alert slider

OnePlus is reportedly working on a vanilla OnePlus 10 model that is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to be codenamed “Project Ovaltine”. The tipster did not provide any other details regarding the specifications of the handset, but it is expected to launch soon. According to previous tips, the smartphone may get a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to get a triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has said in a tweet that the smartphone brand OnePlus is working on a vanilla OnePlus 10 variant that has been codenamed “Project Ovaltine”. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The tipster did not provide any other information about the rumoured smartphone but suggested that it may launch soon.

OnePlus 10 specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10 has previously been tipped to run on the latest version of OxygenOS 12 that will be based on Android 12, according to a report. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for variable refresh rate.

The rumoured OnePlus smartphone is expected to get two RAM and two storage variants, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory. The smartphone was earlier said to make its debut in second half of 2022.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the smartphone is said to get a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Hasselblad colour calibration is also expected to be offered with the cameras. The smartphone may come equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It was also said that it might not get the alert slider this time.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Debut in India With Snapdragon 870 SoC

