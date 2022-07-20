Technology News
loading
Nubia Z40S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z40S Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 July 2022 17:47 IST
Nubia Z40S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia has also launched the Z40S Pro Ling Cage Edition with custom design, UI

Highlights
  • Nubia Z40S Pro is fitted with a 6 LED flash, flicker sensor
  • It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC wireless connectivity
  • The Nubia Z40S Pro will go on sale in China for the first time on July 26

Nubia Z40S Pro has been launched in China on Wednesday. It is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Nubia Z40 Pro that was launched earlier this year in February. The new Nubia Z40S Pro features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This is a photography-oriented smartphone that includes Nubia's NEOVision camera technology. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera. The smartphone also sports a custom slider on the right-side panel for instantly recording videos or capturing a photo.

Nubia Z40S Pro price, availability

The Nubia Z40S Pro (80W + 5,000mAh) comes in four configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 4,000) whereas the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

This Nubia smartphone also has a 120W + 4,600mAh variant that has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It also has a 18GB RAM + 1TB storage variant that costs CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

All of these variants come in Magic Green and Night Sea colour options.

There is also a Nubia Z40S Pro Ling Cage Edition that sports an exclusive design and custom UI. It costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

This smartphone will go on sale in China on July 26 at 10am CST / 7:30am IST.

Nubia Z40S Pro specifications, features

The Nubia Z40S Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display features a centrally-placed hole punch slot for the selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

This handset features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor with an f/.6 aperture. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The rear camera setup is capable of 4K video recording at 120fps and up to 8K macro shooting. It also sports a 6 LED flash and a flicker sensor that assists when shooting under artificial lighting. Also, the Nubia Z40S Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone features the Nubia NEOVision camera technology for capturing enhanced photos. It is also fitted with a custom slider for instantly accessing the camera.

Depending on the mode, the Nubia Z40S Pro either packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support or a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The handset measures 16.27x73.95x8.05mm and weighs about 205 grams. It runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12 skin on top. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nubia Z40S Pro

Nubia Z40S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 18GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Nubia Z40S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
