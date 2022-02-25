Technology News
  Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z40 Pro price starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600) in China.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2022 17:24 IST
Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Nubia Z40 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging
  • A magnetic charging edition of Nubia Z40 Pro was also launched
  • Nubia Z40 Pro is the first phone to feature a Sony IMX 787 sensor

Nubia Z40 Pro has been launched in China, a successor to the Nubia Z30 Pro released last year. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup — the first phone to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX 787 camera sensor. Nubia is yet to reveal plans to launch the Nubia Z40 Pro in markets outside China.

Nubia Z40 Pro price, availability

Nubia Z40 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, according to the company. Meanwhile the smartphone will also be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, and Nubia is yet to reveal pricing for these models.

The company has also announced a magnetic charging enabled version of the Nubia Z40 Pro, while an anime-themed Outcast Limited Edition Nubia Z40 Pro model was also launched. The smartphone will be available in China for customers to preorder starting on March 2, according to the company.

Nubia Z40 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z40 Pro runs on Android 12, with the company's MyOS 12 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and pixel density of 395ppi. The Nubia Z40 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera, with a Sony IMX 787 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 116-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with up to 1TB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Nubia Z40 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 80W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Nubia Z40 Pro

Nubia Z40 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nubia Z40 Pro, Nubia, Nubia Z40 Pro Specifications, Nubia Z40 Pro Price, Nubia Z40 Pro Magnetic Charging, Nubia Z40 Pro Outcast Limited Edition, Sony IMX787, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Poland Sees More Cyberattacks on Government Servers, Official Says
WhatsApp, PayPal, Grammarly, Snapchat: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
