Nubia Z40 Pro has been launched in China, a successor to the Nubia Z30 Pro released last year. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup — the first phone to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX 787 camera sensor. Nubia is yet to reveal plans to launch the Nubia Z40 Pro in markets outside China.

Nubia Z40 Pro price, availability

Nubia Z40 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, according to the company. Meanwhile the smartphone will also be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, and Nubia is yet to reveal pricing for these models.

The company has also announced a magnetic charging enabled version of the Nubia Z40 Pro, while an anime-themed Outcast Limited Edition Nubia Z40 Pro model was also launched. The smartphone will be available in China for customers to preorder starting on March 2, according to the company.

Nubia Z40 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z40 Pro runs on Android 12, with the company's MyOS 12 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and pixel density of 395ppi. The Nubia Z40 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera, with a Sony IMX 787 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 116-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with OIS. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Z40 Pro is equipped with up to 1TB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Nubia Z40 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 80W fast charging over USB Type-C.