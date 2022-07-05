Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Android 12, 16GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro scored 1,353 in single-core performance.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 July 2022 17:12 IST
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Android 12, 16GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: ITHome

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is expected to come in four internal storage options

Highlights
  • Red Magic 7S Pro has been spotted with the model number NX709S
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro scored 4,296 in multi-core performance
  • The smartphone may come in four colour options

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone has been spotted with the model number NX709S. It was earlier spotted listed on TENAA website with the same model number. The Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will come with Android 12, an octa-core SoC, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming smartphone is set to launch on July 11 at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST).

A new gaming smartphone from Nubia has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number NX709S. According to a previous report, this model number allegedly belongs to the Red Magic 7S Pro gaming smartphone. The Red Magic 7S Pro can be seen listed on the benchmarking website with Android 12, an octa-core SoC, and 16GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the smartphone has scored 1,353 in single-core performance and 4,296 in multi-core performance.

The Red Magic 7S Pro was also seen listed on the TENAA certification website that also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is expected to come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage options. It is also expected to come in 12GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM options as well. The smartphones are said to come equipped with some kind of cooling technology. For optics, the smartphone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. At the front, it may get an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The report added that Nubia will launch the Red Magic 7S Pro smartphone in China on July 11, 2022 at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). The smartphone is expected to launch in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options. It is said to measure 166.27x77.1x9.98mm in dimensions and weigh 235g.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia, Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro, Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications, Android 12
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Android 12, 16GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
