Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro gaming smartphone was launched in global markets on Tuesday. The smartphone from ZTE sub-brand Nubia was announced in the Chinese market earlier this month. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display front camera. The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and carries 18GB of RAM. Moreover, the global variant of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is priced at $729 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the Obsidian version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, the Mercury and Supernova models of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage will be available at $899 (roughly Rs. 72,000).

The Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro will be available to buy from Nubia's official website and will go on sale from August 9.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro was launched in China, earlier this month. Apart from the 7S Pro, the Nubia Red Magic 7S also made its debut in the Chinese market the same day.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications

The global variant of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and DC dimming support. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM.

The smartphone also has a 10-layer multidimensional-cooling system developed by Nubia. The Mercury and Supernova variants are equipped with an inbuilt fan with RGB LED lights. The smartphone also comes with ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling technology. Furthermore, the Red Magic 7S Pro is equipped with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.

For photos and videos, the Red Magic 7S Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset packs a 5000mAh dual cell battery with support for 65W fast charging.