Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro pricing starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 58,000)

Updated: 27 July 2022 17:28 IST
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • The smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro will go on sale from August 9

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro gaming smartphone was launched in global markets on Tuesday. The smartphone from ZTE sub-brand Nubia was announced in the Chinese market earlier this month. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display front camera. The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and carries 18GB of RAM. Moreover, the global variant of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is priced at $729 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the Obsidian version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, the Mercury and Supernova models of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage will be available at $899 (roughly Rs. 72,000).

The Nubia RedMagic 7S Pro will be available to buy from Nubia's official website and will go on sale from August 9.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro was launched in China, earlier this month. Apart from the 7S Pro, the Nubia Red Magic 7S also made its debut in the Chinese market the same day.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications

The global variant of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and DC dimming support. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM.

The smartphone also has a 10-layer multidimensional-cooling system developed by Nubia. The Mercury and Supernova variants are equipped with an inbuilt fan with RGB LED lights. The smartphone also comes with ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling technology. Furthermore, the Red Magic 7S Pro is equipped with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.

For photos and videos, the Red Magic 7S Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset packs a 5000mAh dual cell battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Red Magic 7S Pro

Red Magic 7S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Red Magic 7S

Red Magic 7S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro, Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Price, Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Specifications, Nubia Red Magic 7S, Nubia
Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.