Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro sport similar 6.8-inch AMOLED displays.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 July 2022 17:07 IST
Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia China

Nubia Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro come in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S gets a 165Hz display
  • Both phones come with triple rear camera setup
  • Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro comes with dedicated gaming chip

Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro gaming smartphones were launched in China on Monday. The smartphones, from ZTE sub-brand Nubia, are equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phones sport 6.8-inch AMOLED displays and under-display front camera. The vanilla model gets a 165Hz refresh rate display, 120W fast charging support and 4,500mAh battery. The Pro model, however, gets a lower 120Hz display but a bigger 5,000mAh battery with support for 135W fast charging and Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chipset.

Nubia Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 7S price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price is set at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,900) and the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,200).

The Red Magic 7S Pro price starts at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,650) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,100).

There is also a Special Transformer Edition Red Magic 7S Pro which is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 16GB + 512GB storage. The smartphones are available for pre-booking and will go on sale from July 15.

The Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro smartphones will go against the likes of Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro that were launched in India recently.

Nubia Red Magic 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 7S runs Android 12-based Red Magic OS 5.5 and sports 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming and SGS eye protection certification. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also gets ICE Magic Cooling System 9.0 to keep phone's temperature under check during long gaming sessions.

For photos and videos, the Red Magic 7S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is an 8-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video calls.

The Red Magic 7S packs up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm jack. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and it also features dual speakers with DTS Sound.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 7S Pro specifications are similar to the vanilla model. It comes with the same Android 12-based Red Magic OS 5.5 and sports 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with DC Dimming and SGS eye protection certification. However, it offers a lower 120Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

However, unlike the Red Magic 7S, the Pro variant comes with ICE 10.0 Magic Cooling technology. Furthermore, the Pro variant also gets a Magic GPU frame stabilisation engine as well as Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chipset.

The rear and front camera setup on the Red Magic 7S Pro is the same as the Red Magic 7S.

The Red Magic 7S Pro packs up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm jack. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 135W fast charging, dual X-axis linear motor, a game shoulder button and dual speakers with DTS Sound.

The Special Transformer Edition Red Magic 7S Pro comes with a different packaging and has the same specifications as the Red Magic 7S Pro.

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
