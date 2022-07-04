Nubia Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro gaming smartphones will be launched on July 11, and the alleged specifications of both the smartphones have been suggested by the purported listing on TENAA. Both the smartphones are suggested to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM. At least one of them is indicated to pack up to 1TB of storage. Both the handsets will come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

The Nubia Red Magic 7S series will be launched in China on July 11 at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). Nubia has also revealed the images of the smartphones showing the design of the Red Magic 7S Pro. Reportedly, it is the Red Magic 7S Pro Tritium Front Transparent Silver Wing Edition (translated) with Silver colour back panel and uses the under-screen camera. It seems to have a cooling fan with RGB lighting support.

Nubia Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro specifications (expected)

TENAA listings suggest of two smartphones with model numbers NX679S and NX709S, which allegedly belong to Nubia Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro smartphones respectively.

The listings show that both smartphones will be equipped with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) displays reportedly with 120HZ refresh rates. Under the hood, both will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 18GB of RAM options. The Red Magic 7S could be offered in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB options as well, and the Pro variant may get a 12GB as well as 16GB option. The phones could also come with some kind of cooling technology.

For photography, the Nubia Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro smartphones come with triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. They are suggested to come with 8-megapixel front cameras. The Red Magic 7S is listed to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage options. The Pro variant is suggested to come with a 1TB option as well. The duo is indicated to come in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options.

The Red Magic 7S may come with a 4,500mAh battery and the Red Magic 7S Pro may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack. The vanilla model measures 170.57x78.33x9.5mm and weighs 215g, and the pro variant measures 166.27x77.1x9.98mm and weighs 235g.