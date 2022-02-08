Photo Credit: Weibo
Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone lineup will be launched in China on February 17. Reports suggest that Nubia may launch the Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro models. The ZTE-owned brand has been teasing Nubia Red Magic 7 via Weibo posts, revealing aspects of the phones' design and some specifications. It has also been spotted on various certification websites. The phone could come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the smartphone also recently surfaced online via a TENAA listing.
As per a post on Weibo, Nubia Red Magic 7 series of smartphones will be launched at an event scheduled at 3pm CST (1:30pm IST) on February 17. Other than that, there is no information on the images shared on the Chinese microblogging website. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the company may launch the vanilla Nubia Red Magic 7 and Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro smartphones.
The Nubia Red Magic 7 smartphone's alleged TENAA listing suggests that it will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android OS and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel. Under the hood, the phone may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The TENAA listing suggests that the Nubia Red Magic 7 phone could be offered in three RAM and storage options — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB.
In a recent teaser, the ZTE-owned brand revealed that Nubia Red Magic 7 will feature a transparent design, and carry a vertically aligned rear camera module that houses three sensors along with an LED flash. The phone is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with two unidentified sensors. The MySmartPrice report says that the phone could get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro/ depth sensor. For selfies, the gaming smartphone could get an 8-megapixel camera.
It is claimed to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, and pack a 2,190mAh (rated capacity) battery. As per a 3C certification listing, Nubia Red Magic 7 may support up to 165W (20V/ 8.25A) fast charging, and could support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement