Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming smartphone lineup will be launched in China on February 17. Reports suggest that Nubia may launch the Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro models. The ZTE-owned brand has been teasing Nubia Red Magic 7 via Weibo posts, revealing aspects of the phones' design and some specifications. It has also been spotted on various certification websites. The phone could come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a triple rear camera setup. The specifications of the smartphone also recently surfaced online via a TENAA listing.

Nubia Red Magic 7 series launch details

As per a post on Weibo, Nubia Red Magic 7 series of smartphones will be launched at an event scheduled at 3pm CST (1:30pm IST) on February 17. Other than that, there is no information on the images shared on the Chinese microblogging website. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the company may launch the vanilla Nubia Red Magic 7 and Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro smartphones.

Nubia Red Magic 7 specifications (expected)

The Nubia Red Magic 7 smartphone's alleged TENAA listing suggests that it will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options. The upcoming smartphone ​is expected to run on Android OS and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED panel. Under the hood, the phone may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The TENAA listing suggests that the Nubia Red Magic 7 phone could be offered in three RAM and storage options — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB.

In a recent teaser, the ZTE-owned brand revealed that Nubia Red Magic 7 will feature a transparent design, and carry a vertically aligned rear camera module that houses three sensors along with an LED flash. The phone is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with two unidentified sensors. The MySmartPrice report says that the phone could get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro/ depth sensor. For selfies, the gaming smartphone could get an 8-megapixel camera.

It is claimed to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, and pack a 2,190mAh (rated capacity) battery. As per a 3C certification listing, Nubia Red Magic 7 may support up to 165W (20V/ 8.25A) fast charging, and could support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

