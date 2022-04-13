Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro was launched in global markets on Tuesday. The latest addition to the company's Red Magic gaming smartphone lineup was launched in China on February 17. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and comes with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and an under-display selfie camera. Unlike the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro that was launched in China with 135W fast charging, the global model only offers support for 65W charging, according to the company.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro pricing, availability

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,890) for the 16GB + 256GB storage model that will be available in an Obsidian Black colour option. The handset will also be sold in a 16GB + 512GB storage variant priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500) that comes in a Supernova colour option, featuring a transparent design. Customers can purchase the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro starting on April 27 in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. Availability of the smartphone in India is yet to be announced by the company.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro runs on Android 12-based RedMagic OS 5.0 and sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 960Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also features a dedicated Red Core 1 gaming chip that is designed to handle gaming related tasks like improved shoulder triggers, sound, haptic feedback, and lighting effects. In order to keep the handset cool, the company says the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is equipped with an ICE 9.0 cooling system with a “Turbo” RGB fan at 20,000 RPM, along with other components like a vapour chamber, copper foil, and a graphite thermal pad.

For photos and videos, the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. Meanwhile, the smartphone features an under-display 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is powered by a 5,0000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, unlike the Chinese variant that was launched with 135W charging support. It measures 166.27x77.1x9.98mm and weighs 235 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.