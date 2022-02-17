Technology News
Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro features a dedicated Red Core 1 chip to handle gaming-related tasks as well as an under-display camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 February 2022 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro gets up to 135W fast charging support.

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 has a display with a 165Hz refresh rate
  • Both phones come with a 165W charging brick
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro gets a better cooling system than non-pro variant

Nubia Red Magic 7 series, which includes the Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro gaming smartphones, was launched in China on Thursday, February 17. Both the smartphones have similar specifications except the Pro variant gets some additional features and firepower under the hood. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs, feature 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, and sport 64-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Pro variant gets an under-display front camera, Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip, and a display with faster refresh rate than the non-pro variant.

Nubia Red Magic 7, Red Magic 7 Pro specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro are launched in Dark Knight, Cyber Neon, and Deuterium Blade Transparent Editions (translated) in multiple configurations.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Dark Knight Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,100). The Dark Knight Edition and Cyber Neon colour options in 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration are priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000), and the 12GB + 256GB variant has a price tag of CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,800).

The Red Magic 7 Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition with 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 58,000), and the 12GB + 512GB model gets a price tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,100). The phone is available for pre-booking in China and its first sale will be held on February 21.

nubia red magic 7 pro launch intext red magic 7

Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro feature identical triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Dark Knight Edition with 12GB + 128GB configuration is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,800). Its 12GB + 256GB model price is set at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,500) and the one with 16GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 66,200). There is only one model with 12GB + 256GB configuration in the Cyber Neon Edition, and it is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,500).

The Red Magic 7 Pro Deuterium Blade Transparent Edition in 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,700). The 16GB + 256GB model gets a price tag of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,400), the 18GB + 512GB model has a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000), and the top-of-the-line 18GB + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,700). The phone is available for pre-booking in China and its first sale will be held on February 28.

Nubia Red Magic 7 specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 7 runs Red Magic 5.0 based on Android 12. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, a 720Hz sampling rate, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone has also got some extra tweaks, such as Arc Performance Enhancement System, Magic Write, RAM Boost, and Magic GPU image enhancement (translated), to increase the overall performance. There is also an ICE 8.0 cooling system that features an RGB fan, spinning at 20,000 rpm, a “canyon air duct” with double air inlet design, and an aerospace-grade heat dissipation system (translated).

For photography, the Nubia Red Magic 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 gets up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The company says that the phone can fully juice up in 17 minutes, and it is supplied with a 165W GaN charger. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. The phone measures 107.57x78.33x9.5mm and weighs 215 grams.

nubia red magic 7 pro launch colour intext red magic 7

Both Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro are offered in multiple colour options
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro shares various specifications with the Nubia Red Magic 7 in terms of display, chipset, and rear camera. The display of the pro model gets a 960Hz sampling rate and a 120Hz display refresh rate. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is paired with a Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip to handle gaming-related tasks such as improved shoulder triggers, low response rate (7.4ms), sound, vibration, and lighting effects. It gets an ICE 9.0 cooling system that features an RGB fan spinning at 20,000 rpm, a “canyon air duct” with double air inlet design, front metal heat sink and VC cooling with a 4,124mm heat dissipation area (translated). The phone comes with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro has the same triple rear camera setup as the non-Pro variant. However, there is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. This camera is situated under the display and uses a tripod-shaped pixel arrangement and wave-shaped electrode (translated) to keep high transparency level.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro gets up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 135W fast charging support. The company says that the phone can fully juice up in 15 minutes, and it is also supplied with a 165W GaN charger. Connectivity features on the phone include USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass. The phone measures 166.27x77.1x9.98mm and weighs 235 grams.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Red Magic 7

Red Magic 7

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Red Magic 7 Pro

Red Magic 7 Pro

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans

