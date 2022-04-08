Technology News
loading

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to Launch Globally on April 12

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is fitted with the Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 April 2022 16:40 IST
Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to Launch Globally on April 12

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is equipped with an under-display 16-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro has a sampling rate of 960Hz
  • The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro features the ICE 9.0 cooling system
  • It packs up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage

Nubia had launched its flagship series of gaming smartphones earlier this year in February, which includes two models — Red Magic 7 and the Red Magic 7 Pro. These smartphones boast high-end specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The base model hit the global markets in March and now the Red Magic 7 Pro global launch event has been set for April 12. Both the models have already made their debut in the home market of China. The Pro model gets a display with a faster refresh rate and the Red Core 1 dedicated gaming chip, unlike the base variant.

Nubia has announced on its official website that the Red Magic 7 Pro global launch event will be held on April 12 at 8am EST (5:30pm IST).

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro specifications

As mentioned, both Red Magic 7 and Redmi Magic 7 Pro have been launched in China in February. The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro runs on the Android 12-based Red Magic 5.0. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 960Hz sampling rate and a 120Hz display refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with a Red Core 1 chip. This dedicated gaming chip is programmed to handle tasks such as improved shoulder triggers, low response rate (7.4ms), sound, vibration, and lighting effects. The handset boasts the ICE 9.0 cooling system with an RGB fan, a “canyon air duct” with a double air inlet design, a front metal heat sink, and VC cooling.

For optics, the Red Magic 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an under-screen 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The handset is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 135W fast charging. It packs up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Red Magic 7

Red Magic 7

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Advertisement
Red Magic 7 Pro

Red Magic 7 Pro

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications, Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro launch
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Leaked on Torrents as Harry Potter Spin-Off Movie Releases in India

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to Launch Globally on April 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.