Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report

Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report

Nothing founder Carl Pei teased a new smartphone on Twitter in February.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2022 17:42 IST
Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing previously launched its first product, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds in 2021

Highlights
  • Nothing is said to have worked on its first smartphone for over a year
  • The startup has partnered with Qualcomm for upcoming devices
  • Nothing launched the Ear 1 TWS earbuds last year

Nothing — OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new startup — could launch its first smartphone in April, according to a new report. Last month, Pei teased the launch of a new smartphone in a series of tweets. Now, a new report suggests that Pei's startup could announce the smartphone as early as next month. The handset is said to feature a transparent design, similar to Nothing's first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that were launched in 2021. The company is yet to officially reveal plans for its first smartphone.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Nothing founder Carl Pei took a prototype of the upcoming Nothing smartphone to Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Citing a source close to the company, the report adds that Pei showed the prototype to a “key executives” from the industry, including chip designer Qualcomm. The startup is reportedly planning to announce the handset in April, after more than a year of working on its first smartphone.

Specifications of the rumoured Nothing smartphone are currently unknown, as the company is yet to reveal any plans or specifications for an upcoming smartphone. According to the report, the handset could feature “elements of transparency” like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds that were launched in 2021. On February 16, Pei teased a new smartphone on Twitter, in a series of cryptic tweets. Both the Snapdragon and Android Twitter accounts responded to Pei's tweets. In October 2021, Nothing had announced that it has partnered with Qualcomm to utilise its Snapdragon platform in upcoming devices.

Nothing was first said to be working on a smartphone in October 2021, which was tipped to launch in early 2022. The company is also tipped to be working on a power bank, which could be called Nothing Power (1). However, Nothing is yet to reveal plans for either of these devices. The company also acquired smartphone maker Essential, which could help the company with the rumoured development of its first smartphone.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone, Carl Pei, Nothing Smartphone, Android 12, MWC 2022, MWC
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Russia ETF Draws Meme Stock-Like Trading Frenzy

Related Stories

Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. Redmi Watch 2 Lite Set to Launch in India on March 9: All Details
  10. Realme V25 With Triple Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April, Could Feature Familiar Transparent Design: Report
  2. Russia ETF Draws Meme Stock-Like Trading Frenzy
  3. Ericsson’s Disclosures on Iraq Graft Found ‘Insufficient’ by US Authorities
  4. Ukraine Gears Up for First Airdrop of ‘Peaceful World’ Tokens Amid Russian Invasion: Report
  5. YouTube's Creator Ecosystem Contributed Rs. 6,800 Crore to Indian Economy in 2020: Report
  6. Tencent to Reduce Transaction Fees on WeChat Payments for SMEs
  7. Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms
  8. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab
  9. Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India
  10. Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.