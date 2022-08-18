Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000 Across All Variants: All You Need to Know

The Nothing Phone 1 price increase is effective from today.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 August 2022 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 comes with a Glyph Interface
  • It packs two 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Nothing Phone 1 gets a transparent back panel

Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000 across all its variants, the London-based company announced on Thursday. The company says that the increase in the price of the smartphone is due to the fluctuating currency exchange rates, among other reasons. The smartphone was launched globally, including India, last month. It comes with a transparent back panel to aid the Glyph Interface that uses LED strips, a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

As per a communication received from Nothing, the Nothing Phone 1 price in India will now start from Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, and Rs. 39,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Notably, all the variants will now be Rs. 1,000 costlier from the launch price.

While the company mentioned that the price change will be effective from today, at the time of writing this report, we could see the Nothing Phone 1 listed with older prices on Flipkart. We assume that the price change should reflect soon.

“Plenty has changed since we started building Phone (1), including economic factors such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. In response to the current climate, we've had to make a change to our prices,” Nothing said in a statement.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It gets a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and on the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The Nothing Phone 1 offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Other features include facial recognition that works with face coverings, IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, three microphones, and Glyph Interface with personalised lighting effects.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 price in India, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
eToro Acquires Options Trading Platform Gatsby in $50 Million Deal as Part of US Expansion Plan

