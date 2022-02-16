Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone Launch Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets

Nothing phone may be just around the corner.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2022 11:02 IST
Nothing Phone Launch Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing started its journey with truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds

Highlights
  • Nothing phone is rumoured to debut sometime early this year
  • Carl Pei posted a series of tweets to tease the development
  • Nothing phone is teased to run on Android 12 and have a Snapdragon SoC

Nothing's phone launch has been teased by founder Carl Pei in a series of tweets. Pei posted cryptic tweets that received responses from the official Android and Snapdragon accounts on Twitter. Nothing started its journey last year with truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. However, in October, Pei announced Nothing's partnership with Qualcomm to start using its Snapdragon platform for future devices. The rumour mill has suggested the Nothing phone could become a reality sometime in the coming days.

Pei on Wednesday posted a series of cryptic tweets, with the first one announcing his comeback on Android. It was followed by another tweet in which the entrepreneur praised Android 12 and mentioned Android Senior Vice President at Google Hiroshi Lockheimer.

 

In another tweet, Pei shared a response from one of his followers in which a Nothing phone concept sketch appeared.

 

Just hours after Pei posted his mysterious tweets, the official accounts of Android and Snapdragon joined the teasers by responding to his original tweet in the series.

The tweet posted by the Android account reads, “We've got a lot to catch up on Carl [sic].” Similarly, the Snapdragon account shared an image that depicts the partnership among Nothing, Android, and Qualcomm.

 

All this has enough references to suggest that Pei is hinting at the launch of the anticipated Nothing phone.

Although details about the smartphone have not yet been confirmed by the London-based company, a report by 91Mobiles last year tipped that the handset could be launched in early 2022. The company was also claimed to have a power bank in the works that would be launched before the phone and might be called the Nothing Power (1).

Pei, 32, left OnePlus in 2020 to start working on Nothing as his new venture. The company started its journey with the Nothing Ear 1 as its first device. The earbuds debuted with a transparent build and included features such as active noise cancellation, cross-platform support, and wireless charging to attract consumers.

In two months since their sale started in August, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds had surpassed the shipments of 100,000 units.

Alongside selling the earbuds, Nothing partnered with entities including Qualcomm and bought smartphone maker Essential. Those moves are likely to help go beyond audio devices and finally enter the smartphone market. The company also has resources including former Samsung executive Manu Sharma who would contribute in developing strategies for selling phones in competitive markets including India.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing phone, Nothing, Carl Pei, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Power 1
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 With Free Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series S/X Released
Nothing Phone Launch Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.