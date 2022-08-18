Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details

Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July this year.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 August 2022 11:57 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details

Nothing OS version 1.1.3 fixes an issue that caused stuttering in some apps

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1’s OS version 1.1.3 update is 64.33MB in size
  • The handset from Nothing sports a dual rear camera setup
  • The update is said to be rolling out gradually

Nothing Phone 1 has started receiving the latest Nothing OS version 1.1.3 update in India. A company executive announced the gradual roll out of the new OS version online. The update offers new features, several camera improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations, according to the changelog. The update is 64.33MB in size. Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July this year with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and glyph interface. The handset sports a 6.55-inch OLED display as well.

Carl Pei, CEO at Nothing, recently took to Twitter to announce that the company has started the gradual roll out of OS version 1.1.3 for the Nothing Phone 1 via an OTA update. According to the changelog, the new update offers new features, several camera improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 64.33MB in size.

nothing phone 1 nothing os 113 update Nothing OS

With the Nothing OS version 1.1.3 update, the company has added an option that lets users enable Google's Adaptive Battery to “intelligently” optimize battery life. The fingerprint verification user interface has also been redesigned for third-party apps. As per the changelog, images are now automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness when using Glyph lighting. The clarity of photos clicked with the selfie camera has also been improved.

The update also reduces the processing time for images in Night Mode and HDR. Other camera improvements include richer colour saturation when using the ultra-wide camera, and reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom. The update also adds a reminder that asks users to clean Nothing Phone 1's camera lenses.

Apart from general bug fixes, the new Nothing OS version 1.1.3 fixes an issue that caused stuttering in apps like Twitter and Google Play Store. The update also resolves an error that didn't allow mobile hotspot to function properly. Lastly, the new update also fixes a bug that caused the lock screen to crash when a user tapped on a notification and then tried to use the fingerprint scanner. Apart from this, the company has also “polished” minor user interface details.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July this year. The handset sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone 1 features 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing OS
OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
  5. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  9. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A May Have Received 3C Certification
#Latest Stories
  1. She-Hulk Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, 200-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
  3. Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers
  4. Coinbase Would Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Dragged Under Regulatory Threats, Says CEO
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details
  6. Razorpay Buys Offline Payments Firm Ezetap in Company’s Biggest Acquisition Till Date
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Electric Double-Decker Bus With App-Based Booking to Join BEST Fleet in Mumbai
  10. DoT Seeks TRAI Suggestions on Auction of E and V Bands, Confirms Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.