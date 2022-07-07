Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support

Nothing Phone 1 launch is one week away and the UK-based brand is busy teasing the specifications of its first smartphone. In a latest update, the fast charging capabilities of the handset have surfaced online via an alleged TUV SUD listing. Additionally, sale offers for the phone have also leaked. Customers could get Rs. 2,000 discount for the purchase of Nothing Phone 1 via HDFC credit card and EMI transactions. The Nothing Phone 1 will run on Nothing OS based on Android and will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778+ SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted some screenshots of the alleged TUV SUD listing of the Nothing Phone 1. The handset is shown with model number A063. According to the tipster, the Nothing Phone 1 will offer support for 33W fast charging. However, the power supply unit will support up to 45W fast charging.

Separately, Sharma suggested the sale offers for Nothing Phone 1 in India. There could be a Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases of the handset using HDFC credit card and EMI transactions.

The launch of the Nothing Phone 1 will take place in London on July 12 at 8.30pm IST via a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct'. The launch will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. The pre-order pass holders will be able to purchase the phone starting from 9pm on July 12 till 6pm on July 18. The first smartphone from the brand led by Carl Pei will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by a custom-tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Nothing recently announced that the phone is made of recycled aluminium material. It will run on Nothing OS based on Android as well. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart.