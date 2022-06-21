Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12 through a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct' and the company is actively teasing its first smartphone via social media handles and a dedicated microsite. Ahead of the official debut, the handset has reportedly bagged TUV SUD safety certification. Additionally, a screenshot of Flipkart code that suggests the listing of accessories for the Nothing Phone 1 has also surfaced online. The Nothing Phone 1 will run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) posted a screenshot of what is claimed to be a TUV SUD safety certification listing of Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter. However, the listing doesn't reveal any new details about the phone apart from its model number A063.

The tipster also tweeted a screenshot of Flipkart's internal code that mentions the listing for cases and covers of Nothing Phone 1. The leak claims that the accessories of the upcoming handset will be available via the e-commerce website.

The launch of the Nothing Phone 1 will take place in London on July 12 at 8.30pm IST via a virtual event. Nothing recently unveiled the first official look of the device showcasing its rear panel. The official poster suggests a dual rear camera setup along with LED flash on the new phone. It is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC.

Recently, the UK brand, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, announced an auction of the limited edition of the Nothing Phone 1 via the online marketplace StockX. Nothing will auction off the first 100 units of the smartphone starting June 21. In India, the phone will go on sale via Flipkart.