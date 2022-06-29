Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch

Nothing Phone 1 is seen to look similar to the iPhone 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2022 15:36 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Nothing Phone 1 will debut with a transparent back design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 appears to have a metal frame
  • The phone is seen to have a punch-hole display
  • Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to have Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing Phone 1 design has been detailed through a list of purported marketing images. The upcoming smartphone appears to have a metal frame and a transparent glass back. It also seems to have a hole-punch display design at the front. The Nothing Phone 1 launch is set for July 12. However, ahead of the launch, the UK-based company has released some teasers to give us a glimpse of the smartphone. The company also recently started taking its pre-order pass reservations.

WinFuture.de has leaked the marketing images — commonly called renders — to suggest the design of the Nothing Phone 1 from all sides. The renders suggest that the phone looks similar to the iPhone 12. However, there is a transparent back and a hole-punch display to bring some distinction.

nothing phone 1 renders image winfuture de Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 renders have surfaced on the Web
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

The metal frame of the Nothing Phone 1 has also clearly been seen through the leaked renders. Further, the renders show the phone in Black and White colours.

Last week, Nothing opened the public waitlist for the invite-only pre-orders of the Phone 1. The company also started rolling out invites to its private community to pre-order the phone. The invites will be available over email to eligible customers.

Once the invite is available, customers in India can purchase the pre-order pass through Flipkart at a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Alongside Flipkart, the Nothing Phone 1 is said to be available in India via Reliance Digital.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

A recent report suggested that the Nothing Phone 1 price would start at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to be available in an 8GB + 256GB model at $419 (roughly Rs. 33,100) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

The Nothing Phone 1 would run Nothing OS based on Android 12 and feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is reported to come with a dual rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The Nothing Phone 1 would also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the phone is said to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It would also come with up to 45W fast wired charging as well as include wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1 price, Nothing Phone 1 specifications, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  3. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  7. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  8. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  10. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests: Report
  2. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack
  5. Gmail Bringing Material You Redesign, Gmail Only View, and Storage Used Indicator on Mobile
  6. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Twitter India Said to Be Granted Time Till July 4 to Comply With All Past Blocking Orders
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  10. Renesas Partners With Tata Motors for Semiconductor Development Amid Global Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.