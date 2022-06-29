Nothing Phone 1 design has been detailed through a list of purported marketing images. The upcoming smartphone appears to have a metal frame and a transparent glass back. It also seems to have a hole-punch display design at the front. The Nothing Phone 1 launch is set for July 12. However, ahead of the launch, the UK-based company has released some teasers to give us a glimpse of the smartphone. The company also recently started taking its pre-order pass reservations.

WinFuture.de has leaked the marketing images — commonly called renders — to suggest the design of the Nothing Phone 1 from all sides. The renders suggest that the phone looks similar to the iPhone 12. However, there is a transparent back and a hole-punch display to bring some distinction.

Nothing Phone 1 renders have surfaced on the Web

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

The metal frame of the Nothing Phone 1 has also clearly been seen through the leaked renders. Further, the renders show the phone in Black and White colours.

Last week, Nothing opened the public waitlist for the invite-only pre-orders of the Phone 1. The company also started rolling out invites to its private community to pre-order the phone. The invites will be available over email to eligible customers.

Once the invite is available, customers in India can purchase the pre-order pass through Flipkart at a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Alongside Flipkart, the Nothing Phone 1 is said to be available in India via Reliance Digital.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

A recent report suggested that the Nothing Phone 1 price would start at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to be available in an 8GB + 256GB model at $419 (roughly Rs. 33,100) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

The Nothing Phone 1 would run Nothing OS based on Android 12 and feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is reported to come with a dual rear camera setup that would include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The Nothing Phone 1 would also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the phone is said to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It would also come with up to 45W fast wired charging as well as include wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.