Nothing Phone 1 is all set to launch globally on July 12. Just days before the formal debut, a purported official TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) case for the smartphone has been leaked online suggesting the design. The case comes in a black shade with a semitransparent design and it has cut-outs for the speaker and cameras. Additionally, the pre-order pass for Nothing Phone 1 is currently available on Flipkart for everyone without an invite code. The company was earlier providing an invitation code for select customers for availing pre-order passes.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has posted a render of the alleged official TPU case of Nothing Phone 1. It has a semitransparent design and cut-outs for the power button on the spines and at the bottom for the speaker, USB Type-C port, and mics. There is a cut-out at the rear to show off the camera unit. The case also shows a Nothing branding on the back. Nothing is rumoured to bundle the case with the phone.

Building up hype around the launch of Nothing Phone 1, the UK-based company started an invite-only programme to allow a limited number of early customers as well as members of its private community to buy a pre-order pass for reserving the phone. The pass, which is available with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000, will let them purchase the phone on priority via Flipkart. In a latest update, Flipkart has listed the pre-order pass for Nothing Phone 1 on its website, suggesting users may be able to pre-order the pass directly from the e-commerce site without having to use an invite code. The listing says the pass will be purchasable if users have interacted with the Nothing Phone 1 page on Flipkart, and clicked the Notify Me option.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London on July 12 at 8.30pm IST via a virtual event. It will become available exclusively for pass holders from 9pm on July 12. The first smartphone from the brand led by Carl Pei will be powered by a custom-tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Nothing recently confirmed that the phone is made of recycled aluminium material. It is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android as well.

