Nothing Phone 1 — the first smartphone from the company owned by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — is set to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, specifications of the handset have surfaced online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone. The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 788G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and is said to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 were shared by Twitter user @rsjadon01, citing a user manual on Amazon. However, it is worth noting that the purported manual does not appear to be an official one. The company is yet to officially reveal any details related to the smartphone's specifications.

Nothing Phone 1 Specs



6.43" FHD+ 90hz Amoled Display HDR10+

Snapdragon 778G

32MP Front | 50+8+2MP Rear Camera

4500mAh Battery

Wireless Charging

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Android 12

NothingOS#nothingphone1 #Nothing pic.twitter.com/MWgalk9dMZ — Raghvendra Singh jadon (@rsjadon01) May 4, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (rumoured)

The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to run on Android 12-based Nothing OS and could be powered by a Snapdragon 788G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, according to details shared by the user on Twitter.

For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone 1 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is also tipped to sport a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 1 is said to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging. As previously mentioned, the company is yet to share any details of the handset's specifications, months ahead of its expected debut.

