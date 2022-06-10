Nothing Phone 1 could offer 45W fast charging support, according to a report. Ahead of the launch of Nothing's first smartphone in India on July 12, details of the phone's charging capabilities have surfaced online. The upcoming handset's specifications have been leaked multiple times over the past few months. In addition to the upcoming Nothing Phone 1, the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is also tipped to be working on additional devices, including the successor to its Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster @Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter, a Nothing-branded charger was spotted on the TÜV SÜD PSB Singapore certification website. The listing for the charger mentions the model number C304, C347, and C348. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing. It is worth noting that the certification does not mention which device the 45W charger is intended for, and Nothing is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the smartphone, including its charging capabilities.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) revealed on Thursday that Nothing is also working on other products, in addition to the upcoming Nothing Phone 1, which is confirmed by the company to launch in India on July 12. A survey for the Nothing Ear 2 — the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 TWS that were launched in 2021 — is currently doing the rounds, according to Brar.

The company is also tipped to be working on additional devices by known tipster Mukul Sharma, who claims that three different batteries have been registered in India by the company. The first battery with the model number NT01 could be used in the Nothing Phone 1, while 391357PN4 and 801444PF4 could be used in the Nothing Ear 2 and another unnamed product, respectively, according to Sharma.

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. Previous reports suggest that the handset will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display and feature a transparent design like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. On Wednesday, Nothing confirmed that its first handset, the Nothing Phone 1 would be launched in London through a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct' on July 12.

