Nothing Phone 1 is all set to launch globally on July 12. The upcoming device is confirmed to come with a custom-tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Now, a new leak suggests the key specifications of the Nothing Phone 1. The first smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is said to come with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. The handset is expected to run on Android 12 and could pack a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Twitter suggested the key specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 ahead of its July 12 launch. According to the leak, the handset will run Android 12 out of the box and will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The display and the rear are said to come with Gorilla Glass protection as well. Further, the Nothing Phone 1 could pack a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera is said to offer 4K resolution video recording at 60 frames per second. It is tipped to feature symmetrical bezels with aluminium frames.

The official launch of the Nothing Phone 1 is still a few days away, even though leaks have been in abundance. Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 would come with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. A recent report indicated it would be priced at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to be available in an 8GB + 256GB model at $419 (roughly Rs. 33,100) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Nothing started an invite-only programme to allow interested customers to pre-order the phone with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000 via Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 is also said to be available in India via Reliance Digital.