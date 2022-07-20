Technology News
  Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company

Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company

A Nothing spokesperson says a factory reset of the Nothing Phone 1 has already fixed the issue for some consumers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 July 2022 10:45 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Roydon Cerejo

Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 software to recalibrate the display
  • Some users complained of replacement handsets having green tint
  • Nothing says replacement will be provided if issue persists

Nothing Phone 1 display green tint issue was limited to a handful of customers and Nothing will soon be rolling out a software update to recalibrate the display to fix the problem, a spokesperson from Nothing has said. The spokesperson also noted that a factory reset has already fixed the issue for some consumers. The statement was in response to a development in which a section of Nothing Phone 1 users took to social media to complain about a green tint on the screen as well as dead pixels near the hole-punch camera cutout.

“All OLED screens are susceptible to green tinting when the brightness level is set too low — this is not exclusive to [Nothing] Phone 1. We're aware that a handful of customers were impacted, the scale of which is very low. Our standards are very high and this is not the experience we want any user to have. We are working hard to improve this issue and recalibrate the display effect in an upcoming software update,” A Nothing spokesperson told Gadgets 360 in a statement.

Earlier this week, few users posted short videos on social media highlighting that they are noticing green tint on the Nothing Phone 1 screen. In fact, some even claimed that their replacement handsets were also plagued by screen's green tint issue. A small chunk of them also reported about dead pixels near the hole-punch camera cutout of the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing acknowledged the issue on their posts.

The spokesperson from Nothing also said that the issue of green tint on the Nothing Phone 1 was resolved by doing a factory reset by some consumers. “We have suggested a factory reset to some consumers and that has fixed the issue. If for some, the issue still persists, we encourage affected users to contact our Customer Support team and a replacement will be provided,” the spokesperson noted.

The Nothing Phone 1 was launched with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Display features include HDR10+ support, 402 ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

This is not the first time that a tint has been noticed by users in their new phones. In the past, users of various smartphones with OLED displays such as Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro, among others have complained of tint problems. The issue of a colour tint was usually resolved by a software update.

 

Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion

