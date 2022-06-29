Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

The Snapdragon 778G+ SoC on the Nothing Phone 1 is said to have dedicated wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2022 18:07 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 may able to gain some attention with its transparent back

  • Nothing Phone 1 is launching on July 12
  • Snapdragon 778G+ SoC was announced last year
  • Nothing Phone 1 said to be available under $500

Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to come with a custom-tuned Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip — ahead of the July 12 launch. The new development comes days after Nothing started rolling out invite-only pre-orders for its first phone. The Nothing Phone 1 will also carry a transparent back to differentiate its arrival in the market. The smartphone also includes a distinctive LED design. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei last year introduced Nothing as a new technology company and launched the Nothing Ear 1 as its first truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Corroborating recent reports, Carl Pei told Input Mag that the Nothing Phone 1 would come with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

The Snapdragon chip was notably unveiled in October last year as a slight upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 778G. However, Qualcomm is said to have added support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging to the chip specifically for the Nothing Phone 1.

On why Nothing preferred the mid-range chip over a high-end model, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the recently launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Pei said that it was to balance "performance, power consumption, and cost."

The executive also reiterated his take on going with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC in a tweet posted in response to Input's Ray Wong.

 

Exact details on the pricing of the Nothing Phone 1 are yet to be revealed. However, a recent report hinted that the upcoming phone would be priced under $500 (roughly Rs. 39,500).

The presence of the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC is not likely to help Nothing grab much attention from consumers who are looking to upgrade to top-end specifications. However, the UK-based company is planning to attract some customers by offering the transparent back and the LED-powered Glyph interface.

Some renders appearing in recent reports suggested that the Nothing Phone 1 would come in two distinct colours — Black and White. The phone is also confirmed to have dual rear cameras.

The official launch of the Nothing Phone 1 is still a few days away. Nevertheless, Pei's marketing tactics from his OnePlus days suggest that we may get some additional teasers — both directly from the company's side and outside — before the formal announcement.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Snapdragon 778G Plus, Nothing, Qualcomm
Comment
 
 

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.