Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale in the country today at 7pm. It is the first smartphone from the London-based company Nothing that was launched in India last week. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The handset also features a distinct design that includes a transparent back panel. The transparent back panel aids the Glyph lights, which are a bunch of LED strips that glow in unique patterns in accordance with notifications and ringtones.

Nothing Phone 1 price in India, sale

The Nothing Phone 1 price in India is set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 38,999 for the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will be available for purchase in Black and White colour options on Flipkart from today, July 21 at 7:00pm.

Customers can also purchase the other accessories including a 45W power adapter, Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones, back cover and screen protector from Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 runs Android 12 and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Both front and the back of the phone have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The first 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is paired with ƒ/1.88 aperture lens and comes with OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. The second 50-megapixel sensor is Samsung JN1 and it is paired with ƒ/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture lens.

The Nothing Phone 1 offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It comes with facial recognition that is said to even work with face coverings, IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and three microphones.

