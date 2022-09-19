Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20

Nothing Phone 1 will be available via Flipkart on Tuesday with up to Rs. 5,000 discount. There will also be an additional exchange offer available on the e-commerce site which will bring the price down further by up to Rs. 3,000. This limited time 'Catch Me If You Can Sale' will give potential buyers an opportunity to get their hands on the Nothing Phone 1 ahead of the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2022 that will begin from Friday.

Nothing Phone 1 Flipkart flash sale price, offers

The Nothing Phone 1 will be available for a discounted price on Flipkart on September 20 from 12pm. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of this smartphone during the sale, which will bring the effective starting price down to Rs. 28,999. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on this handset.

Nothing had recently increased the base price of all of the Nothing Phone 1 variants by Rs. 1,000 in India, primarily citing fluctuating currency exchange rates. Currently, the Nothing Phone 1 starts at Rs. 33,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 36,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 39,999.

The Nothing Phone 1 is the first smartphone from the brand that launched in India earlier this year in July. It was previously available for a launch price of Rs. 32,999 for the base variant.

This smartphone features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and runs on runs Android 12. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Its 4,500mAh battery can support 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

