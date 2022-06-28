Technology News
  Nothing Phone 1 May Sell Offline via Reliance Digital Along With Invite Only Pre Order Pass System on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1 May Sell Offline via Reliance Digital Along With Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass System on Flipkart

Nothing is currently accepting pre-reservations via an invite-only programme.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2022 11:32 IST
Nothing Phone 1 May Sell Offline via Reliance Digital Along With Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass System on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 specifications have been tipped via a report

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 has LEDs on the back panel
  • It is said to get Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood
  • Nothing Phone 1 may pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery

Nothing Phone 1 may also sell via offline channels, possibly through Reliance Digital stores in India, as per a tipster. Nothing is said to be planning to provide more channels for people to buy its upcoming phone. The London-based company has already revealed that the phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart via an invite-only pre-order pass system. Recently, Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order details briefly surfaced on the e-commerce platform. Customers pre-ordering the phone would also be entitled to receive additional benefits and offers.

Tipster Yogesh Brar's claims about Nothing planning to pair with Reliance Digital to make the Nothing Phone 1 available via offline channels comes a few days after the London-based company started an invite-only programme to allow interested customers to pre-order the phone with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000. These customers will get a pre-order pass that will allow them to purchase the phone on priority via Flipkart.

How to get Invite-only to buy Nothing Phone 1 in India

In order to get a pre-order pass for the Nothing Phone 1, customers should register and login to the Nothing website. You will have to deposit Rs. 2,000 and the company will mail you the pre-order pass for the smartphone when your turn comes. Once the phone is launched, those who pre-ordered the phone using the pass will be able to book their handset before others. The Rs. 2,000 deposited at the time of reservation will be adjusted in the final price and the buyers are also likely to get some offers.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 1 will run Android 12 and feature a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support and has TUV Rheinland certification. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has dual rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery, along with 45W fast charging, the report said. It is said to also include wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It has LED lights on the back panel.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
