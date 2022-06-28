Nothing Phone 1 may also sell via offline channels, possibly through Reliance Digital stores in India, as per a tipster. Nothing is said to be planning to provide more channels for people to buy its upcoming phone. The London-based company has already revealed that the phone will be available for purchase from Flipkart via an invite-only pre-order pass system. Recently, Nothing Phone 1 India pre-order details briefly surfaced on the e-commerce platform. Customers pre-ordering the phone would also be entitled to receive additional benefits and offers.

Tipster Yogesh Brar's claims about Nothing planning to pair with Reliance Digital to make the Nothing Phone 1 available via offline channels comes a few days after the London-based company started an invite-only programme to allow interested customers to pre-order the phone with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000. These customers will get a pre-order pass that will allow them to purchase the phone on priority via Flipkart.

How to get Invite-only to buy Nothing Phone 1 in India

In order to get a pre-order pass for the Nothing Phone 1, customers should register and login to the Nothing website. You will have to deposit Rs. 2,000 and the company will mail you the pre-order pass for the smartphone when your turn comes. Once the phone is launched, those who pre-ordered the phone using the pass will be able to book their handset before others. The Rs. 2,000 deposited at the time of reservation will be adjusted in the final price and the buyers are also likely to get some offers.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 1 will run Android 12 and feature a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support and has TUV Rheinland certification. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has dual rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery, along with 45W fast charging, the report said. It is said to also include wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It has LED lights on the back panel.