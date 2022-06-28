Nothing Phone 1 price has surfaced online. The upcoming phone is said to come in three different variants, starting at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The Nothing Phone 1 will be the first smartphone by the UK-based company led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. The company has already teased the transparent design of the smartphone. It has also started taking pre-orders for the Nothing Phone 1. Additionally, Flipkart has confirmed the online availability of the upcoming model in India.

In collaboration with PassionateGeekz.com, Rootmygalaxy.net has claimed the price details of the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is said to be available in Black and White colour options and have three different configurations to choose from. The source has also shared a render to suggest the front and back design of the upcoming phone.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

The website claims that the Nothing Phone 1 price will start at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone would also come in an 8GB + 256GB model at $419 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at $456 (roughly Rs. 35,900).

Nothing Phone 1 render suggests the front and back design of the upcoming phone

Photo Credit: Rootmygalaxy.net/ PassionateGeekz.com

First sale of the Nothing Phone 1 in global markets is said to begin two weeks after the launch in late July. However, customers in India would get the phone before its global debut. Pre-order pass reservations for the Nothing Phone 1 have already been started in the country.

Flipkart has so far confirmed the availability of the Nothing Phone 1 through its website. Similarly, a recent report suggested that Reliance Digital would sell the phone through its offline stores in the country.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 is rumoured to have a 6.55-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is also said to have dual rear cameras, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary shooter. It would also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone would also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nothing is likely to offer Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers on the Phone 1. Further, the phone may come with up to 45W fast wired charging as well as include wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to run Nothing OS based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The custom launcher has already been available for beta testing.

The reported specifications are mostly in line with earlier reports. However, Nothing is yet to officially confirm the hardware details. It is safe to consider the reported information with a pinch of salt.

That said, the Nothing Phone 1 launch date is set for July 12. We can expect some new details about the phone to emerge ahead of the official launch.