Nothing Phone 1 was launched in multiple markets, including in India, on Tuesday after weeks of teasers and hype. The first smartphone from the London-based company Nothing, the Nothing Phone 1 boasts an unpopular design with a transparent back panel. This is to aid the Glyph Interface that uses LED strips, which allows the user to choose unique light patterns for notifications and more. The handset sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 1 price in India, availability

The Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is Rs. 35,999 and the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB configurations can be purchased at a price of Rs. 38,999. The Nothing Phone 1 will be available in Black and White colour options on Flipkart from July 21 at 7:00pm.

Nothing is offering the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs. 31,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs. 34,999 (8GB+256GB), and Rs. 37,999 (12GB+256GB) to those who pre-ordered the phone. The company is also offering a few offers on Nothing Phone 1 to pre-order customers. They can get HDFC Instant Discount of Rs. 2,000 which will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months EMI (applicable on credit cards (EMI and full swipe) and debit cards (EMI)), exchange offer as well as bumped up exchange on select smartphones.

Other offers include Rs. 1,000 discount on 45W power adapter as well as Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones, which can be bought for Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 5,999 by pre-order customers. The actual price of these devices are Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 6,999.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 1 runs Android 12 and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone's back also gets Corning Gorilla Glass. Other display features include HDR10+ support, 402 ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 1 gets a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The first 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is paired with ƒ/1.88 aperture lens and comes with OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. The second 50-megapixel sensor is Samsung JN1 and it is paired with ƒ/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. It comes with EIS image stabilisation, 114-degree field-of-view, and a Macro mode. The phone offers various features including Panorama Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, and Expert Mode. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The Nothing Phone 1 offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Other features on the Nothing Phone 1 include facial recognition that works with face coverings, IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and three microphones. There is a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the back of the phone for individual contacts and other notifications. Nothing says that it will offer 3 years of Android updates, and 4 years of security patches (every 2 months).