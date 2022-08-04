Nothing Phone 1 Next Sale Date in India Set for August 5: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 1 first went on sale in India on July 21 followed by a second sale on July 30. Both times the smartphone went out of stock within a couple of hours of the sale going live. The company has now revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will next go on sale in India on Friday, August 5. This new smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It sports a transparent back panel with the Glyph interface — LED light strips that can be set to glow in unique patterns for notifications and ringtones.

Nothing Phone 1 price, availability

The Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB models costs Rs. 35,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs. 38,999. The Nothing phone comes in Black and White colour options.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front as well.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. The Nothing Phone 1 runs on Android 12 and supports facial recognition that is said to function even with face coverings. The smartphone sports a transparent rear panel that houses the new Glyph interface. Furthermore, the front and the back panels boast Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

