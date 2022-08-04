Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Next Sale Date in India Set for August 5: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 1’s first two sales in India were on July 21 and July 30.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 August 2022 10:44 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Next Sale Date in India Set for August 5: Price, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with the new Glyph interface

  • Nothing Phone 1 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging
  • The Nothing Phone 1 comes in Black and White colours

Nothing Phone 1 first went on sale in India on July 21 followed by a second sale on July 30. Both times the smartphone went out of stock within a couple of hours of the sale going live. The company has now revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will next go on sale in India on Friday, August 5. This new smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It sports a transparent back panel with the Glyph interface — LED light strips that can be set to glow in unique patterns for notifications and ringtones.

Nothing Phone 1 price, availability

The Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale in India on August 5 exclusively via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB models costs Rs. 35,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs. 38,999. The Nothing phone comes in Black and White colour options.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front as well.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. The Nothing Phone 1 runs on Android 12 and supports facial recognition that is said to function even with face coverings. The smartphone sports a transparent rear panel that houses the new Glyph interface. Furthermore, the front and the back panels boast Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels


 
 

