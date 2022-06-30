Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website

Nothing Phone 1 price in Europe has been revealed ahead of the smartphone's July 12 launch. Screenshots posted on Reddit suggest that the smartphone will come in at least two variants and also indicate the existence of a Black colour variant. A previous report had claimed that the phone will come in three variants and their prices were also leaked. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India. It is also reported to be available offline via Reliance Digital stores.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

As per the images posted on Reddit, Nothing Phone 1 price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 38,750) and for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is EUR 549.99 (roughly Rs. 45,350). However, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that there is a third version with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage that is priced at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,250). He goes on to say that the Nothing Phone 1 price in India is likely to be lower than the European prices.

It is to be noted that these particular Nothing Phone 1 prices are claimed to have been leaked by Amazon German website. Gadgets 360 couldn't independently confirm the listing as it may have been removed shortly after it went live.

A previous report also claimed that the phone will come in the above mentioned variants. It claimed that the Nothing Phone 1 price would start at $397 (roughly Rs. 31,350) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, it will be $419 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the middle 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Nothing Phone 1 launch date has been set for July 12. The phone will be launched at a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct' scheduled to take place at 8.30pm IST and it will be live streamed via its official YouTube channel.