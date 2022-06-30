Technology News
loading

Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests

Nothing Phone 1 launch in India is still a few days away.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 June 2022 18:48 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 is coming with a transparent back design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 is launching on July 12
  • Flipkart has posted a banner to suggest the pre-orders schedule
  • Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to have Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing Phone 1 pre-orders will go live in India starting tomorrow, Flipkart has suggested through a banner on its website ahead of the official announcement. The latest development comes just days after the UK-based company led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei opened the public waitlist for the invite-only pre-orders of the upcoming phone. Alongside opening the public waitlist, the company also started rolling out invitation codes to its private community members for pre-ordering. The Nothing Phone 1 launch is set for July 12.

Flipkart is showing a banner that reads, "Nothing Phone 1 pre-order starts tomorrow." However, the online marketplace has not given any further details about the pre-order process.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Nothing for clarity on the pre-orders and will update this article when the company responds.

Last week, Nothing kicked off its invitation code system to let a limited number of early customers as well as members of its private community buy a pre-order pass for reserving the phone. The pass, which is available at a refundable price of Rs. 2,000, is meant to be used until June 30 to pre-order the phone.

While the private community members are getting the invitation code direct over email to purchase the pre-order pass, regular customers were asked to join the public waitlist to stand a chance to get the invitation code for pre-ordering the phone.

The Rs. 2,000 deposit that customers need to pay for the pre-order pass will be deducted from the final price of the Nothing Phone 1, the company said. However, the exact price of the phone is yet to be revealed.

The Nothing Phone 1 is coming as the second device — after the Ear 1 earbuds — from the house of Carl Pei's venture Nothing. The smartphone is teased to offer a transparent back along with an LED-powered Glyph interface and confirmed to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It also includes wireless and reverse wireless charging support as two of the other key highlights.

Nothing has confirmed to offer Nothing OS on the upcoming phone to deliver some proprietary changes on top of a near-stock Android interface. The smartphone is also tipped to have a 120Hz display as well as a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1 pre orders, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  8. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max Launched in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launch Set for July 4, Teased to Feature 4K OLED display
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
  7. Major OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh-Led Movie to Release July 3 on Netflix
  8. Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
  10. MicroStrategy Adds Another 480 Bitcoin to Its Reserves Despite BTC Dropping in Value Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.