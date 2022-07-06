Nothing Phone 1 will come with a 120Hz display, according to a tipster. The Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass is now available on Flipkart. The pass will allow people to pre-book the smartphone if they missed the invite-only period. Flipkart now lets you pre-book the Nothing phone (1) for Rs 2,000 on the platform without needing any special invite code. It is a refundable amount in case the customer decides to not buy the phone. The phone will launch globally on July 12.

The information regarding the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass availability on Flipkart was first shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. You can see the buy now option and the pass can be purchased till July 7. It is to be noted that you will only see an option to buy the pre-order pass for Rs. 2,000 only if you have engaged with the Nothing Phone 1 page in Flipkart. Moreover, there is no special code needed to purchase this pass.

Nothing Phone 1 pre-order pass holders will be able to purchase the phone starting from 9pm on July 12 till 6pm July 18. If you decide not to purchase the handset, you will get your Rs. 2,000 deposit back post confirmation of a refund on July 19.

In another Nothing Phone 1-related development, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh display. This is in line with the claims by another tipster who said that the handset could run Android 12 and feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The display and the rear are said to come with Gorilla Glass protection as well. The Nothing Phone 1 is already confirmed to come equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.