Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details Leaked, Suggests Multiple Storage Variants

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched on July 12.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 June 2022 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Wallpaper

Nothing Phone 1 will feature a transparent design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC
  • The handset will run on Nothing OS based on Android
  • Nothing Phone 1 will be available in India via Flipkart

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the brand led by Carl Pei, is all set to launch globally on July 12. One month before the formal debut, the pre-booking details of the smartphone have leaked online. As per the leak, users will be able to pre-book the Nothing Phone 1 via Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000 as a token amount. The handset is expected to be offered in multiple storage options. The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked pre-booking details of Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter. The screenshots shared by the tipster suggest that the phone would have multiple RAM and storage variants. Users could be able to pre-book the device on Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000 as a token. The coupon money could be automatically adjusted during the checkout on July 12 and the sale of the phone is said to start on July 18. However, the pre-reservation details have not been confirmed by Nothing yet.

Nothing had already announced that the launch of Nothing Phone 1 will take place on July 12 in London through a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct'. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. A recent report indicated 45W fast charging support on the phone. Previous reports suggest that the handset will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display and feature a transparent design like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds.

Further, the smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is also said to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is expected to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, Return to Instinct, Nothing, Carl Pei
