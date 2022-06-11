Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the brand led by Carl Pei, is all set to launch globally on July 12. One month before the formal debut, the pre-booking details of the smartphone have leaked online. As per the leak, users will be able to pre-book the Nothing Phone 1 via Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000 as a token amount. The handset is expected to be offered in multiple storage options. The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked pre-booking details of Nothing Phone 1 on Twitter. The screenshots shared by the tipster suggest that the phone would have multiple RAM and storage variants. Users could be able to pre-book the device on Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000 as a token. The coupon money could be automatically adjusted during the checkout on July 12 and the sale of the phone is said to start on July 18. However, the pre-reservation details have not been confirmed by Nothing yet.

Nothing had already announced that the launch of Nothing Phone 1 will take place on July 12 in London through a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct'. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to run on Nothing OS based on Android and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. A recent report indicated 45W fast charging support on the phone. Previous reports suggest that the handset will sport a 6.55-inch OLED display and feature a transparent design like the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds.

Further, the smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The handset is also said to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It is expected to offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging.