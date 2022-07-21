Technology News
loading
Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India last week with Glyph light interface.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 July 2022 16:31 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Nothing/ OnePlus

All the three phones come in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T is the most affordable of the lot
  • Nothing Phone 1 comes with two 50-megapixel sensors
  • OnePlus 10R 5G is also offered with 150W charging

Nothing Phone 1 was recently launched as the company's first smartphone from the London-based Nothing. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The mid-range smartphone competes with the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R 5G, which fall under the same price segment. All the three phones come with 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, however, there is a difference between them in terms of raw firepower under the hood. While the Nothing phone gets a Qualcomm SoC, the other two come with MediaTek chipsets.

In this article, we compare the Nothing Phone 1 price and specifications with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G.

Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G price in India

The Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 38,999. It comes in Black and White colour options.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India is Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

The OnePlus 10R 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Forest Green and Sierra Black colour options.

Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

The Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It comes with support for HDR10+ and offers 1,200 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 10R 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch response rate, and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

When it comes to the processing power, the Nothing Phone 1 gets a well-balanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 10R 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone 1 gets two 50-megapixel sensors. The primary sensor is paired with an ƒ/1.88 aperture lens and it comes with OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. The second 50-megapixel sensor is paired with ƒ/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. It comes with EIS image stabilisation, 114-degree field-of-view, and a Macro mode. On the front is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture lens.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that carries optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

 

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. The primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor is paired with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor with an f/2.4 lens with EIS support.

All the phones offer up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port. It is to be noted that all of them run Android 12-based OS. The Nothing Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G come with 4,500mAh batteries. The OnePlus 10R 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 1 gets a 33W wired fast charging, and the Nord 2T 5G as well as the OnePlus 10R 5G come with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It is to be noted that there is also the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model that packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. All three phones come with in-display fingerprint sensors.

Nothing Phone 1 offers Glyph interface, which is not available in any of the smartphones in the market today.

 

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus 10R 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comparison
  Nothing Phone 1
Nothing Phone 1
OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Key Specs
Display6.55-inch6.70-inch6.43-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel16-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 16-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh5000mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2412 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1300
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandNothingOnePlusOnePlus
ModelPhone 110R 5GNord 2T 5G
Release dateJuly 12, 2022April 28, 2022May 1, 2022
Launched in IndiaNoYesYes
Battery capacity (mAh)450050004500
Dimensions (mm)-163.30 x 75.50 x 8.20159.10 x 73.20 x 8.20
Weight (g)-186.00190.00
Removable battery-NoNo
Fast charging-Super VOOCSuper VOOC
Colours-Forest Green, Sierra BlackGray Shadow, Jade Fog
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz90 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.556.706.43
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2412 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla Glass 5Gorilla Glass 5
Aspect ratio-20:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--409
HARDWARE
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 778G PlusMediaTek Dimensity 8100 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1300
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 16-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.0-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras233
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel (f/2.4, 0.8-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-AngleUltra Wide-Angle
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)-Macro-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 12Android 12
SkinNothing OSOxygenOS 12.1OxygenOS 12.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20
USB Type-CYesYesYes
NFC-YesYes
Number of SIMs-22
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Face unlock--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Price in India, Nothing Phone 1 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, Nothing, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
